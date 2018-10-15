President Trump, First Lady to visit storm-ravaged Florida Panhandle

  • Monday 15, October 2018 in 12:35 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to Florida's storm-ravaged Panhandle on Monday, the White House announced, in the president's first tour of the destruction left by the deadly Hurricane Michael.
It was previously announced that Trump would also inspect south Georgia, also battered by the storm that came ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast last week before it moved up the U.S. East Coast.
 
With 155 mph (250 kph) winds, Michael hit land on Oct. 10 as a Category 4 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, one of the most powerful storms to make landfall in the continental United States since records have been kept.
 
The president's exact itinerary was not released late on Sunday but he and the first lady are scheduled to arrive at Elgin Air Force Base in the Panhandle about 11:30 a.m. local time on Monday and are not scheduled to return to the White House until 8:30 p.m., the White House said.
 
At least 18 people in four states have died because of the storm. Dozens of people remained missing on Sunday in Florida Panhandle communities reduced to ruins.