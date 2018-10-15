Greece to build transfer station for refugees

The move is aimed to cope with the situation that refugees are taking shelter in public spaces so as to maintain social order.

According to media reports, a large number of refugees have come to the police station in Thessaloniki to apply for asylum.

Many of them stayed around the railway stations, coach stations and plazas in downtown city, disrupting local social order.

The government therefore decided to build a refugee transfer station adjacent to the railway station to provide shelters for those refugees who have to stay overnight, protecting local tourism and public order from negative impacts.