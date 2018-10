Rescuers race to pull workers from the wreckage of a construction site

Local media reports that around sixty laborers were working on the building when the structure crumbled around 3 PM (0930 GMT).

Rescuers worked through the night to extricate people trapped under the rubble.

The contractor has been arrested and authorities are investigating the accident.

Building collapses in India are more common during the monsoon season, aggravated by weather damage and the use of poor building materials.