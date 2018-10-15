Koreas hold talks on improving relations following summit

Top of the agenda at the meeting in the border town of Panmunjom were transport links between the two countries, the formation of a joint military committee as well as humanitarian issues and cultural and sports exchanges.

South Korea hoped that the two sides could find agreement on practical measures, delegation leader Unification Minister Cho Myoung Gyon said at the start of the meeting.

South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Pyongyang last month for their third summit this year, agreeing on a range of projects meant to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

That includes getting plans for new rail and road connections under way before the end of the year and reviving suspended joint economic projects.