Trump thanks Turkey for pastor's release, denies cutting deal

"The only deal, if you could call it a deal, is a psychological one. We feel much differently about Turkey today than we did yesterday, and I think we have a chance of really becoming much closer to Turkey," Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Brunson.

The pastor's release could signal a thaw in relations between the two NATO allies, which worsened in August after a deal to free Brunson fell apart and Trump authorised a doubling of duties on aluminium and steel imported from Turkey, helping drive the lira currency down against the dollar.

Trump did not pledge to lift the sanctions but said he welcomed an end to the "harsh relationship" the countries had over the past two months.