Rain triggered landslides kill three in Bangladesh

Firefighters said they had pulled the bodies from beneath the soil after two shanties buried in chunks of mud fell from a nearby hill in the port city of Chattogram, nearly 300 kilometres away from the capital Dhaka.

A woman and a child were among the dead, said Jasim Uddin, a rescuer from the Civil Defence and Fire Service department.

He blamed Cyclone Titli in the Bay of Bengal for the heavy rain which caused the mudslides.

The cyclone also left a trail of destruction in the neighbouring Indian state of Odisha, where it made landfall in the district of Gajapati on Thursday, reportedly killing at least 15 people.

Twelve of them were killed in landslides, according to the website of Indian broadcaster NDTV.

Fatalities from rain-triggered landslides during the monsoon are common in Bangladesh.