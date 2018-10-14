Australia gives $37-mln boost to spending on youth mental health

The announcement comes a week ahead of a crucial by-election for Morrison's ruling Liberal-National coalition, and the money will go to Headspace, a government youth group that runs 107 centers across Australia.

The funds add to A$95.7 million the centers already receive from the government each year. Most of the sum will go toward services and adding staff, with A$12.8 million earmarked for online counseling and treatment programs.

About 560,000 children and adolescents are estimated to have mental illness, with one in four young Australians suffering it in any given year, government data shows.

The investment in Australia's mental health will reach $4.7 billion this year alone, Morrison's office said in a statement.