Nepal recovers bodies of nine climbers killed in snowstorm

The dead comprised five South Koreans and their four Nepalese guides.

A search-and-rescue team that landed at the base of the 7,193-metre-high mountain had already collected eight bodies and carried them to a village down from the site, said Bir Bahadur Budha, a deputy superintendent of police in Myagdi district.

The four-member rescue team was supported by six villagers and a policeman, he said. The ninth body had also been found and the rescue team was to return for it.

The police officer said the climbers’ tents, which were pitched at 3,500 metres above sea level as they waited for favourable weather conditions to scale the peak, had blown away by the snowstorm.