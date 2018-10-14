Japan PM attends Self Defence Force review

Over 4000 SDF troops marched and saluted to the newly chosen Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Abe.

During the ceremony, Abe said he seeks to do the utmost effort to protect Japanese people's lives and peaceful living in a severe security environment surrounding Japan.

Abe, who was reelected as a president of the ruling Liberal Democratic party in September, longs to revise the post-war constitution's pacifist Article 9 to clarify the ambiguous status of Japan's military. The article, if taken literally, bans maintenance of armed forces but it has been interpreted to allow a military for self-defense.