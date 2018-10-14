First commercial flight in 40 years links Ethiopia to Somalia

A plane from the private airline Ethiopia National Airways landed at Mogadishu's Aden Adde airport, and will conduct four flights per week, officials said.

Ethiopian Airlines in July launched the first flights between Addis Ababa and Eritrea in two decades in a whirlwind peace process between the two nations after a bloody conflict and extended cold war.

The peace process led by Ethiopia's reformist young Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, has been followed by a flurry of diplomacy in the region that has also seen Somalia mend ties with Eritrea and a move to end tensions between Djibouti and Eritrea.