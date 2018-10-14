Trump thanks Turkey for pastor's release, denies cutting deal

"The only deal, if you could call it a deal, is a psychological one. We feel much differently about Turkey today than we did yesterday, and I think we have a chance of really becoming much closer to Turkey," Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Brunson.

Trump also thanked President Tayyip Erdogan at Saturday's meeting for helping secure Brunson's release, despite a curt Twitter post from the Turkish leader earlier on Saturday repeating that Brunson's release was a court's decision to make, not his.

"Dear Mr. President, as I always pointed out, the Turkish judiciary reached its decision independently," Erdogan wrote on his Twitter account. "I hope that the United States and Turkey will continue their cooperation as the allies that they are, and fight together against terrorist groups."