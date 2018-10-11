Last day of search for victims of Indonesia disaster; three dead in Java quake

If any reminder were needed of Indonesia's treacherous tectonics, a magnitude 6 quake struck off Indonesia's Java and Bali islands early on Thursday, killing three people in Java, damaging buildings and sparking panic.

The annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are being held this week on Bali and attended by more than 19,000 delegates and other guests, including ministers, central bank heads and some country leaders.

On the west coast of Sulawesi, hundreds of kilometers northeast of Bali, the official death toll from the earthquake and tsunami that struck the seaside city of Palu on Sept. 28 stood at 2,045.