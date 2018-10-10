US, China tensions escalate over South China Sea conflict

The South China Morning Post reports that on September 30, the USS Decatur was sailing near China-claimed Gaven Reef in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands when it was approached by a Chinese ship.

The PRC destroyer Luyang reportedly came within 45 yards of the American vessel’s bow, prompting it to maneuver to prevent a collision.

Though the U.S. has no stake in the disputed waters, it has repeatedly challenged China’s maritime claims through freedom of navigation operations, resulting in several altercations over the years.

American and Japanese ships held joint military exercises in the contested region as recently as September. Weeks later, U.S. bombers flew through the area twice in three days.

Following the USS Decatur incident, a U.S. Navy proposal suggests a large military exercise in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait as a global show of force to warn China, reports CNN.