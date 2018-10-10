Flash floods kill at least 5 people on Mallorca

Among those killed when the devastating torrential rains began deluging the popular tourist island late Tuesday were two British holidaymakers, TV station RTVE reported.

Five people were officially listed as missing.

Many roads were impassable and electricity and water supplies have been affected, especially on the eastern side of island.

The situation was particularly dramatic for the 8,000 residents of the community of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, about 60 kilometres from the capital Palma. Footage showed houses inundated with water and cars swept away as roads turned into rivers.

The two Britons died when the taxi they were in was engulfed in a flash flood on the eastern side of the island. The driver is reportedly still missing.