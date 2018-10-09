Nine killed in Indian steel plant fire

The blaze started in a gas pipe line during a scheduled maintenance job at State-owned SAIL Bhilai Steel Plant.

National broadcasters showed footage of smoke billowing out of the plant as workers were rushed out on stretchers. The company said some employees working at the site sustained burn injuries.

The statement did not clarify whether production was halted as reported by local media.

SAIL, or the Steel Authority of India Limited, is one of India's biggest steel producers and train track manufacturers for the Indian Railways.