At least six dead in Serbia highway pile-up

A Slovak bus bringing holidaymakers home from the Greek island of Corfu

Dozens of cars, lorries and buses were involved in the wreck on the Belgrade-Nis highway, some 150 kilometres south of the capital.

The initial crash occurred at 7:20 am (0520 GMT) on the northbound lane in dense fog, with visibility between 10 and 20 metres. Multiple vehicles then collided in the opposing lane, as well.

Rescuers were still pulling people from the wreckage hours later.

The E-75 highway has been closed and traffic in both directions was re-routed through the towns Jagodina and Cuprija.