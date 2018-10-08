China accuses ex-Interpol chief of accepting bribes

Meng, who resigned from the international police organisation on Sunday after his wife reported him missing in China, is under investigation by the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, according to a Public Security Ministry statement on Monday.

The investigation shows the ruling Communist Party under President Xi Jinping is committed to "carrying out the anti-corruption struggle," the statement said.

"There is no privilege and no exception in front of the law," the ministry said. "Anyone who violates the law must be severely punished."

Meng’s disappearance hit the headlines after Interpol initially said it didn’t know where its chief was. Only after the organisation asked the Chinese government about Meng’s whereabouts, on Saturday, did China admit it had detained him.