‘Taliban’ kill at least 13 security personnel, urge Afghans to boycott parliamentary elections

At least 20 others were wounded in the overnight assaults on police checkpoints, said Abdul Hai Hayat, the head of the Jawzjan provincial council, on Monday.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed the attack in a tweet and gave the same casualty toll.

The ‘Taliban’ on Monday directed Afghans to boycott upcoming parliamentary elections and demanded a complete withdrawal of foreign forces as the only solution to end the 17-year-old war as they ramped up attacks in strategic provinces.

The statement from the ‘Taliban’ group coincided with the visit of top U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been appointed to lead peace efforts with the Taliban.

Khalilzad met President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul to strategise ways to hold Afghan-led peace talks with the ‘Taliban’, whose 1996-2001 rule was ended by U.S.-led troops.