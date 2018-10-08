Serb separatist wins seat in Bosnian presidency

Dodik, who is strongly pro-Russia and openly pushes for the secession of the already nearly sovereign Serb Srpska Republic from ethnically divided Bosnia, defeated the more moderate incumbent Mladen Ivanic.

A moderate, pro-Bosnia candidate defeated the nationalist incumbent in the run for the Croat seat, the still-incomplete vote tally showed.

Zeljko Komsic, who ran for the Croat seat, promised to work in the interest of all Bosnian citizens, ousted Dragan Covic, the head of the Croatian Democratic Union Bosnia-Herzegovina (HDZ-BH), who campaigned for a wider autonomy for his compatriots.

Sefik Dzaferovic of the Bosniaks' Democratic Action Party (SDA) won the final presidency seat, taking over from his party chief Bakir Izetbegovic, who was ineligible to run after two consecutive terms.

The SDA was also leading in the ballot-count for the Bosnian parliament, ahead of the HDZ-BH and Dodik's Independent Social Democrats Party (SNSD).

By Monday mid-morning, the central election commission had processed only 60 per cent of the ballots cast in the Bosniak-Croat part of Bosnia, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH), and 75 per cent of those in the Serb part, the Srpska Republic (RS).