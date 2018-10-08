North Korea's Kim says Pompeo talks 'productive'

In an English-language article, KCNA said the pair had agreed in Sunday's talks to hold working negotiations for a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump "as early as possible."

The North Korean leader believed that "progress" was being made in implementing the denuclearization agreement he and Trump announced at their first summit in Singapore in June, the news agency reported.

The agreement has been widely disparaged for lacking detail on how exactly North Korea would go about denuclearization and negotiations afterwards appeared to stall.

Pompeo flew to Seoul after his meeting with Kim to update South Korean President Moon Jae In on the talks, and was due on Monday to travel to China, North Korea's closest ally.

The US State Department said Sunday that Kim had invited inspectors to visit its Punggye Ri nuclear test site to confirm that it had been irreversibly dismantled.