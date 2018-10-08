Xi to visit North Korea, Kim to visit Russia, Moon says

Moon also told a cabinet meeting in Seoul that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Sunday visit to Pyongyang meant a second meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump might also be held soon.

After his Pyongyang trip, Pompeo travelled to Seoul to brief Moon on the talks and was expected in Beijing on Monday.

"Separately from the second North (Korea)-US summit, Chairman Kim's trip to Russia and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea are expected to take place," Yonhap quoted Moon as saying.

"The possibility of a North (Korea)-Japan summit also remains open," he said.

"US Secretary of State Pompeo's trip to the North created an atmosphere and conditions for holding a second North-US summit at an early date," Moon continued.