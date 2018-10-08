Trump hails 'good meeting' between Pompeo and North Korea's Kim

"Had a good trip to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim. We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit," Pompeo wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photograph of the two walking together.

Trump shortly afterwards also took to Twitter to hail the trip, saying Pompeo had a "good meeting" with Kim and that he looked forward to seeing Kim again in the near future.

Meanwhile, China's President Xi Jinping is to visit North Korea soon, South Korean President Moon Jae In said Monday, according to the news agency Yonhap. Kim is also expected to visit Russia, Moon added.

Moon told a cabinet meeting in Seoul that Pompeo's Pyongyang visit meant a second meeting between Kim and Trump might be held soon.

After his Pyongyang trip, Pompeo travelled to Seoul to brief Moon on the talks and was expected in Beijing on Monday. China has a vital role to play in negotiations as North Korea's closest ally among world powers.

"Separately from the second North (Korea)-US summit, Chairman Kim's trip to Russia and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea are expected to take place," Yonhap quoted Moon as saying.

"The possibility of a North (Korea)-Japan summit also remains open," he said.

"US Secretary of State Pompeo's trip to the North created an atmosphere and conditions for holding a second North-US summit at an early date," Moon continued.

It has been four months since the historic meeting between Kim and Trump in Singapore, at which Kim made pledges towards stopping his nuclear programme, though Pyongyang has continued to tie these to reciprical moves by the US, raising doubts about prospects.

The US and North Korea also committed to establishing new US-North Korea relations and building a stable peace regime for the peninsula.

Despite several rounds of negotiations between leaders and diplomats from North and South Korea and the US, there is still no clear timetable for when much of this will happen, and there have been few concrete signs of progress.