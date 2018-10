More than 74,000 are still displaced 10 days after the disaster, said Willem Rampangilei, chairman of the National Disaster Management Agency.

Authorities are trying to verify reports that thousands of people are still missing from the villages of Petobo and Balaroa, where homes were sucked into a sinkhole and mud during the disaster.

Aid has been pouring into the disaster-hit region as the number of dead has continued to climb since September 28.