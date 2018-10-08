Bolsonaro wins in Brazil with unexpectedly large majority

The 63-year-old had 46.7 per cent of the vote, with 96 per cent of ballots counted. Opinion polls had previously given him only up to 36 per cent of the vote.

Haddad, 55, who represents former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's Workers' Party (PT), took 28.4 per cent of the vote.

Many analysts had hitherto expected Haddad to beat Bolsonaro in a second round on October 28.

But the election result increased the possibility that the right-winger may take power in the country, which has not had a powerful right-wing political force since the end of military rule in 1985.