Limousine crash in upstate New York leaves 20 dead

  • Sunday 07, October 2018 in 10:39 PM
  • An archived image of an accident in Manhattan
    An archived image of an accident in Manhattan
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: A limousine crashed into bystanders in upstate New York, killing 20 people, police and local media reported on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday in Schoharie County, not far from the state capital Albany. 
 
The Times Union newspaper reported that a limousine speeded down a hill and crashed into bystanders at a store. The Apple Barrel Country Store, on its Facebook page, confirmed, "there was a horrific accident in front of our business." 
"The New York State Police confirm 20 fatalities in Saturday’s crash in Schoharie," authorities said in a statement. Police were expected to brief the media later in the day.
 
Police said there had been a two vehicle accident, but did not give more details. 