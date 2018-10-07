Pro-Russia opposition party wins most votes in Latvian elections

Harmony, a left-wing party with many supporters among Latvia's Russian-speaking minority, won 19.9 per cent according to the election commission, after all the votes had been counted from Saturday's poll.

Three recently founded parties came next, while Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis' Union of Greens and Farmers won just under 10 per cent. The party's coalition partners, the right-wing National Alliance and the centre-right Unity party, also lost seats, taking 11 and 6.7 per cent of the votes respectively.

With the current government losing its majority, it is unclear which parties could now form a new government in the former Soviet Republic.

Harmony won the most votes in the last two elections, but could not form a governing coalition. Almost all other parties have ruled out a coalition with it this time around as well.

Latvia, which borders Russia, is a member of the European Union and the Western military alliance NATO. Under the Soviet Union, the Russian language dominated the country but Latvian is now the only official language.