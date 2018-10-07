Congo tanker collision killed 39, government says

An earlier assessment from the local governor on Saturday said more than 50 people had been killed and 100 injured.

The tanker was on its way from the eastern city of Matadi to the national capital Kinshasa, said Matubwana. It was initially unclear exactly why or how it collided with the truck in the village of Mbuba.

The tanker exploded, causing a fire that spread to nearby buildings.

One of the drivers died at the scene, the other has not been found, the ministry said.

President Joseph Kabila called for a three-day period of national mourning for the victims of the accident.

Fatal road accidents occur frequently in Congo and in several other African countries, in large part due to poor infrastructure and defective vehicles.