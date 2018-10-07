More than 100 migrants arrive in Malta on small boat

Maltese armed forces said the boat was spotted during a routine patrol. The nationalities of the migrants were not immediately known.

Sunday's group was the biggest to arrive in Malta in a small boat since 61 made it to the island in April.

The issue of how to handle migrants has split the European Union, although arrivals are down dramatically from their 2015 peak of more than a million.

Malta has also stopped letting rescue ships operated by voluntary organisations disembark unless other EU states agree to take some of the migrants aboard, but that move has boosted migrant arrivals via small boats.