Cameroon votes in presidential polls as conflict rages

The vote follows a last-minute opposition unity bid to dislodge the 85-year-old incumbent, one of Africa's longest-serving rulers.

Two leading opponents have formed the first electoral union since 1992, but talks between the array of other opposition parties to create a "super-coalition" to deny Biya another seven years were apparently unsuccessful.

In the Bastos public school in the capital Yaounde, where Biya will cast his vote later, brisk voting got under way as soon as the polls opened.

"I've come early to avoid queues... I've done my civic duty, now we wait for the results," Joelle, a 51-year-old housewife, told AFP after being the second person to vote.

Voters in the queue were watched by a heavy security presence including members of the presidential guard, deployed ahead of Biya's arrival.

Cameroon's 6.5 million eligible voters are casting their ballots as the toll continues to mount in the anglophone southwest and northwest, which have been rocked by a separatist insurgency launched a year ago against the mainly francophone state.