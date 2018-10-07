Pompeo says hopes talks with Kim in Pyongyang will lead to denuclearization

Pompeo posted a photograph of himself on Twitter on Sunday waving from the door of his U.S. government aircraft in Tokyo with the caption: "Next stop #Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim and continue our work to fulfill the commitments made @potus and Chairman Kim at the #singaporesummit."

Pompeo, who was making his fourth visit to Pyongyang, said on Twitter on Friday he would "continue our efforts to build out a pathway for the denuclearization of (North Korea)."

An official of the State Department was not immediately able to confirm Pompeo's arrival in Pyongyang, from where outside communication can be limited.

Pompeo visited Tokyo on Saturday and was expected in Seoul later on Sunday. He is also due to visit Beijing before returning to the United States on Monday.

Pompeo said en route to Asia he aimed "to make sure we understand what each side is truly trying to achieve." He said he also hoped to agree a "general date and location" for a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim following their first meeting in June.