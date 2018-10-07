Melania Trump, ending Africa tour, says glad Kavanaugh, accuser been heard

  • Sunday 07, October 2018 in 11:33 AM
  • U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Pyramids in Cairo
  • U.S. first lady Melania Trump meets with Egyptian first lady Entissar Mohameed Amer
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump meets with Egyptian first lady Entissar Mohameed Amer
Next Previous
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Melania Trump concluded her trip to Africa on Saturday by voicing support for her husband's embattled Supreme Court nominee and urging people to pay less attention to what she wears.
The U.S. first lady said the message of her tour to Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt was to show the world that "we care." She dismissed reports about alleged derogatory comments reportedly made by President Donald Trump about African countries and said the issue had not come up on her visit. 
 
The stylish former model also said she did not always agree with her husband’s tweets and gave him her opinion directly, even though he does not always follow her advice.
 
The four-country trip was a coming out of sorts for the first lady in the world stage. It was her first major solo trip abroad and a rare example of a time when she has answered questions by reporters. 