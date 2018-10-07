Turkey's Erdogan tells ministers to stop using U.S. firm McKinsey

Last month, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, who is also Erdogan's son-in-law, said Turkey had decided to work with McKinsey to help implement a new medium-term economic programme.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), this week accused Erdogan of siding with U.S. firms at a time when relations with Washington have been hit by the detention of an American pastor in Turkey and other issues.

Albayrak had defended the agreement with McKinsey earlier this week, saying anyone who did not want Turkey to work with McKinsey was "either ignorant or a traitor".