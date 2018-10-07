Turkey's Erdogan tells ministers to stop using U.S. firm McKinsey

  • Sunday 07, October 2018 in 11:18 AM
  • Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his AK Party in Ankara
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his AK Party in Ankara
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he had ordered his ministers to stop receiving consulting services from U.S. firm McKinsey, after a government deal with it came under fire from the main opposition.
Last month, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, who is also Erdogan's son-in-law, said Turkey had decided to work with McKinsey to help implement a new medium-term economic programme.
 
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), this week accused Erdogan of siding with U.S. firms at a time when relations with Washington have been hit by the detention of an American pastor in Turkey and other issues.
 
Albayrak had defended the agreement with McKinsey earlier this week, saying anyone who did not want Turkey to work with McKinsey was "either ignorant or a traitor".