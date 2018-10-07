Brazil to vote in cliffhanger election; far-right radical leads

An opinion poll published three days before the elections gave Jair Bolsonaro 35 per cent of the vote.

But the 63-year-old has been facing a mounting challenge from former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, 55, who replaced Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the candidate of the leftist Workers' Party (PT) after the popular ex-president was jailed on corruption charges.

The elections follow the country's worst-ever recession, which saw the economy shrink by 7 per cent in 2015-16.

A massive corruption scandal has meanwhile implicated business people, the semi-public oil giant Petrobras and almost one third of those who sat in Brazil's cabinet between 2014 and 2017.