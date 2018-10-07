Brazil to vote in cliffhanger election; far-right radical leads

  • Sunday 07, October 2018 in 10:40 AM
Sharjah 24 – dpa: Brazilians were set to vote Sunday in the country's most polarized and unpredictable elections in decades, with a far-right former army officer leading the race to become the South American giant's next president.
An opinion poll published three days before the elections gave Jair Bolsonaro 35 per cent of the vote.
 
But the 63-year-old has been facing a mounting challenge from former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, 55, who replaced Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the candidate of the leftist Workers' Party (PT) after the popular ex-president was jailed on corruption charges.
 
The elections follow the country's worst-ever recession, which saw the economy shrink by 7 per cent in 2015-16.
 
A massive corruption scandal has meanwhile implicated business people, the semi-public oil giant Petrobras and almost one third of those who sat in Brazil's cabinet between 2014 and 2017.