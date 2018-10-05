India, Russia sign key defence deal despite U.S. sanctions threat

President Putin and PM Modi deliver a joint statement following their talks in New Delhi

The deal is almost certain to arouse tensions with Washington, which imposed sanctions against China last month over purchases of Russian weaponry, including S-400-related equipment.

Both Russia and India played down the deal with visiting President Vladimir Putin and Premier Narendra Modi. They made no mention of the contract during their statements to the press following their summit in New Delhi.

"The sides welcomed the conclusion of the contract for the supply of the S-400 Long Range Surface to Air Missile System to India," said the joint statement issued after the talks, giving no details on the deal.

The U.S. has sanctions against Russia's state arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, over Moscow's involvement in the Ukraine crisis.

The deal for five S-400 missile systems is worth 5 billion dollars, according to Indian and Russian media reports.

In all, eight agreements were signed after the talks to bolster cooperation in areas such as nuclear energy, economy as well as space, in which Russia will help India to launch its first manned space mission scheduled by 2022.

The S-400 missiles deal exposes India to U.S. sanctions under the legislation known as Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA.

Under the legislation, U.S. imposes sanctions on any country that has "significant transactions" with Iran, North Korea and Russia.

Ahead of Putin's arrival in New Delhi, Washington had dashed Indian hopes to obtain a waiver to avoid sanctions.

India and Russia have set a target of ramping up bilateral trade to 30 billion dollars by 2025 from the current level of 9 billion dollars.

Putin will also meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind before concluding his two-day India tour.