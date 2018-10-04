Serbia arrests 36 for alleged smuggling of EU fruit to Russia

The suspects are owners of farms, traders and officials who issued fake certificates that made it possible to mix imported EU fruits into exports of local products destined for Russia.

The charges raised against a total of 43 people include participation in a joint criminal enterprise, abuse of office and money laundering. It was not clear what fruit was involved.

The EU imposed trade sanctions against Russia four years ago for its involvement in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Serbia walks a tightrope between the EU, which it aspires to join, and its traditional ally, Russia. It has not joined the EU sanctions against Russia, but re-exporting EU products is banned.

The Russian fruit and vegetable market has gained importance for Serbia since the sanctions, but many local producers were unable to match the phytosanitary requirements to boost exports.

Early this year, the Serbian government passed a decree introducing tougher sanitary and origin controls to reduce rejected exports and ban violations.