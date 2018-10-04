Trump nominates coal, nuclear bailout supporter to U.S. power agency

Trump nominated Bernard McNamee to the vacant seat of the five-member Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), an independent office of the Department of Energy, for a term expiring June 30, 2020. McNamee, a Republican, is now the head of the policy office at the department.

McNamee helped to roll out last year a plan by Energy Secretary Rick Perry to subsidize aging coal and nuclear plants. The coal industry is suffering because of an abundance of cheap natural gas and an expansion of wind and solar power.

Coal and nuclear plants are integral to making the power grid reliable and resilient, or able to bounce back quickly from storms, hacking or physical attacks, the Energy Department has said.

An unusual coalition of natural gas drillers, renewable power groups, power grid operators and consumer advocates opposed Perry's plan. FERC rejected it in January in a setback for Trump.

Environmentalists decried McNamee's nomination. The Sierra Club's Mary Anne Hitt said the Trump administration is "trying to use FERC to manipulate America's electricity markets to bail out dirty and expensive coal plants ... while locking in a fossil fuel future for communities across the country."

Neither the White House, nor the Department of Energy immediately responded to requests for comment about criticism that McNamee could not be independent in any commission votes on plant bailout plans.