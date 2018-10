Five US police shot, one fatally: media

CNN cited the coroner in Florence County, inland from the coastal resort of Myrtle Beach, as saying one officer had died from his wounds.

CNN said the officer was among five two city officers and three Florence County Sheriff's deputies, who were wounded.

There were no immediate details on the condition of the other officers, after the latest shooting involving police in the United States.

The Florence County Emergency Management office had reported on Twitter at about 5:00 pm that an "active shooter" situation was under way in Florence.

One hour later it said the incident had ended with a suspect in custody.

According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 107 officers had been killed this year, prior to the latest case.