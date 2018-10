Employing his hallmark vivid rhetoric on Tuesday, Johnson, Britain's prominent Brexit advocate and former foreign minister, called on British Prime Minister Theresa May to drop her Brexit plan, saying it would "manacle" Britain.

"What we are trying to do is to negotiate a deal, that's exactly what we are trying to do," a spokesman for the European Commission said.

"It's time to pursue these negotiations and bring them to a good end," a spokesman for the European Commission added.