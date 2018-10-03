Britain's May to rally Conservatives against Brexit opposition

May has faced speculation about her leadership in recent weeks after criticism from outspoken former foreign secretary Boris Johnson and other Conservative eurosceptic lawmakers who strongly oppose her "Chequers" proposals for Brexit.

She insists that the proposals - involving a common rulebook with the EU on the trade of goods - offer the best deal for Britain.

The eurosceptics are still campaigning for her to drop the Chequers proposals in favour of a "clean break" with the EU that would allow Britain to negotiate a looser, Canada-style deal with Brussels and to pursue closer trade links with major non-EU economies.

At a conference fringe event on Tuesday, Johnson again urged May to "chuck Chequers," to loud applause from hundreds of supporters watching his speech.

May's speech at the end of the four-day conference in the central city of Birmingham is also expected to focus on immigration.

She pledged on Tuesday to cut low-skilled immigration after Brexit and end freedom of movement to Britain for EU citizens.

The changes reflect the outcome of the 2016 Brexit referendum, when "the British public voted to leave the European Union and take back control of our borders," May said.

Announcing the new policy on Tuesday, her government said it would be introduced through a 21-month transitional period after Britain leaves the EU in March, and would produce "the biggest shake-up in decades" of Britain's immigration system.