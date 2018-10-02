France points finger at Iran over bomb plot, seizes assets

During a meeting of the Paris-based NCRI outside the French capital

The hardening of relations between Paris and Tehran could have far-reaching consequences for Iran as President Hassan Rouhani's government looks to European capitals to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal after the United States pulled out and reimposed tough sanctions on Iran.

"Behind all this was a long, meticulous and detailed investigation by our (intelligence) services that enabled us to reach the conclusion, without any doubt, that responsibility fell on the Iranian intelligence ministry," a French diplomatic source said.

The source, speaking after the government announced asset freezes, added that deputy minister and director general of intelligence Saeid Hashemi Moghadam had ordered the attack and Assadollah Asadi, a Vienna-based diplomat held by German authorities, had put it into action.

The plot targeted a meeting of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) outside the French capital.

The asset freezes targeted Asadi and Moghadam. A unit within the Iranian intelligence services was also targeted.

The French government gave no details of the assets involved, describing its measures as "targeted and proportionate".

The diplomatic source said the freezes covered assets and financing means in France, although neither individual at this stage had any assets in the country.