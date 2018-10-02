Suicide bomber in Afghanistan kills seven at election rally

Campaigning for the Oct. 20 parliamentary election began on Friday and security officials have warned that campaign meetings would be vulnerable to attack by militant groups.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman of the provincial governor, said at least seven bodies had been taken to hospital, but other officials said the total was likely to be much higher.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Militant group Daesh has claimed a series of attacks this year that have killed scores of people in Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.