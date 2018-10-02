Indonesian leader says 'everyone must be found' as scale of quake disaster emerges

Some remote areas have been out of contact for more than three days and officials fear the confirmed death toll of 844 could soar into the thousands when losses in those areas are revealed.

"The are some main priorities that we must tackle and the first is to evacuate, find and save victims who've not yet been found," Widodo told a government meeting to coordinate disaster recovery efforts.

He said he had ordered the national search and rescue agency to send more police and soldiers into the affected districts, some cut off since Friday's 7.5 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami waves destroyed roads, triggered landslides and downed bridges.

The Red Cross said the situation was "nightmarish" and reports from its workers venturing into one cut-off area, Donggala, a region of 300,000 people north of Palu and close to the epicentre, indicated it had been hit "extremely hard".

Four badly hit districts have a combined population of about 1.4 million.

Most of the confirmed dead have been in the small city of Palu, 1,500 km (930 miles) northeast of Jakarta.

The quake triggered tsunami waves as high as six metres (20 feet) that smashed into the city's beachfront, while hotels and shopping malls collapsed in ruins and some neighbourhoods were swallowed up by ground liquefaction.

Among those killed in the area were 34 children at a Christian bible study camp, a Red Cross official said.

More than 50 of the dead were taken to a mass grave on the outskirts of Palu on Tuesday, while rescuers held out hope they could still save lives.

"We suspect there are still some survivors trapped inside," the head of one rescue team, Agus Haryono, told Reuters at the collapsed seven-storey Hotel Roa Roa.

About 50 people were believed to have been caught inside the hotel when it was brought down. About 12 people have been recovered from the ruins, with one more body on Tuesday.

Three of the victims were recovered alive.

Haryono pored over the hotel's blueprints and building plans, searching for possible pockets and a way through to them. A faint smell of decomposition hung in the air.

"We have to be very careful so we don't risk hurting any survivors when we move the debris," he said.

Power has yet to be restored in the area and access by land to outlying villages has been disrupted by broken roads, landslides and downed bridges.

Nearly 60,000 people have been displaced and are in need of emergency help, while thousands have been streaming out of stricken areas.