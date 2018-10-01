Russia summons S. Korean ambassador over detained shipping vessel

The vessel's operator, the Gudzon Shipping Company, was sanctioned two months ago by the United States on an accusation of conducting unlawful trade with North Korea.

The vessel, the Sevastopol, is being held in the South Korean port city of Busan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, describing the detainment as "illegal."

"The Russian side has demanded the removal of the interdiction by the authorities of the Republic of Korea for this vessel to leave the port," the statement said.