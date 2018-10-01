Venice's famed opera house La Fenice evacuated after small fire alert

The fire was detected at around 8:30 am (0630 GMT) and was "immediately" put out, Superintendent Fortunato Ortombina said in a video posted on La Fenice's Twitter account.

Technicians are now verifying and hopefully repairing the damage, he added.

Located in the heart of Venice's historic centre, La Fenice was founded in 1792 and was twice rebuilt after being destroyed by fire, in 1836 and 1996.

The lavishly-decorated theatre is famed for its acoustics and for hosting the premieres of famous 19th century operas by Verdi, Rossini, Bellini and Donizetti.