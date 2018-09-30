U.S. warship sails near disputed South China Sea islands

Beijing and Washington are locked in a trade war that has seen them impose increasingly severe rounds of tariffs on each other's imports.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the destroyer Decatur traveled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands.

The operation was the latest attempt to counter what Washington sees as Beijing’s efforts to limit freedom of navigation in the strategic waters, where Chinese, Japanese and some Southeast Asian navies operate.

China’s claims in the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

China's foreign ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment.