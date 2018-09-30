Cologne on lockdown as Erdogan wraps up ill-tempered visit to Germany

Police snipers were stationed on rooftops and the area was cordoned off after the city authorities cancelled plans for up to 25,000 people to be allowed to gather outside the mosque, built by an Islamic religious organisation that has close ties to the Turkish state.

Germany had invited Erdogan for the three-day state visit in an attempt to mend ties hit by a crackdown on his opponents following a failed coup in 2016, hoping to secure the release of several of its citizens who remain in detention.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting Erdogan on Friday that "deep divisions" remain. On Saturday in Cologne, the Turkish leader sought to strike a conciliatory note.

"In a critical period, we have made a fruitful, successful visit to Germany," he told guests at the opening of the Central Mosque. "I stressed that we need to put aside our differences and focus on our common interests."

Yet he also called on Germany to crack down on Kurdish separatists, and complained that soccer star Mesut Ozil had been hounded out of the German national team after Germany's World Cup exit because of his Turkish roots.

"This racism has to end," said Erdogan.

At a banquet hosted by President Frank Walter Steinmeier on Friday night the Turkish leader, departing from his prepared remarks, accused Germany of harbouring terrorists, according to those present.

"Hate speech against Germany," ran the headline in Saturday's edition of best-selling daily Bild.