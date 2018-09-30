May's Conservatives to meet amid Brexit, leadership debates

May is expected to come under renewed pressure to drop her "Chequers" proposals for Brexit, which is based on a common rulebook for goods, and instead steer Britain towards a Canada-style free-trade deal favoured by leading Conservative eurosceptics.

All eyes will be on a scheduled speech by former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, widely seen as a potential leadership challenger, at a conference fringe event on Tuesday.

Johnson refuelled the rumour mill on Friday with a scathing attack on the Chequers deal. He outlined his own plans for a Canada-style deal in a 4,500-word, front-page article for the pro-Conservative Telegraph newspaper.

Influential right-winger Jacob Rees-Mogg, who heads a group of some 60 of the party's 315 lawmakers, backed Johnson, adding to the pressure on May ahead of the conference.

In her main speech at the close of the conference on Wednesday, May is expected to urge the party to rally behind her Brexit deal.

She plans to focus on immigration, one of the key issues in the Brexit campaign, according to British media.

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary who, like Johnson, resigned in July to oppose May's Chequers deal, is also scheduled to speak at a fringe event late Sunday.

Thousands of delegates, representing some 124,000 Conservative members across Britain, are expected at the event in the central city of Birmingham.