Canada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet

The two nations are trying to find a way to update the North American Free Trade Agreement and prevent it from collapsing. The 1994 pact underpins $1.2 trillion in annual trade and its demise would be enormously damaging, say economists.

Trump is threatening to impose auto tariffs on Canada unless it signs a text of an updated agreement by the end of Sunday. Washington already has a deal with Mexico, the third member of NAFTA.

In a sign of the mounting pressure, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland postponed her country's annual address to the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday to return to Ottawa. Freeland, who has spent many days in Washington over the last month, has no plans to fly back immediately, officials say.

The two sides are talking continuously by phone and a Canadian government source said the tone of the negotiations was positive and intense.

"The fact talks are still going on shows there are issues to be settled. A deal is not necessarily going to happen," said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

Trump's trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro, speaking on Saturday to Fox News, struck an upbeat tone on the progress of talks.

"Most of the big issues are solved with Canada," Navarro said, adding it would be "a great deal for all three countries."

Trump blames NAFTA for causing U.S. manufacturing jobs to move to low-wage Mexico and is demanding major changes.

"We'll see what happens with Canada, if they come along. They have to be fair," Trump said on Saturday during a rally in Wheeling, West Virginia, complaining about Canada's dairy tariffs, which have been a particularly sore point for him.

"We've made the deal with Mexico, and it's a great deal for both countries," Trump said.

The office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment on Saturday's talks. A spokesman for USTR did not respond to requests for comment on the talks.

A second Ottawa source said the two sides were still trying to resolve disagreements over a dispute resolution mechanism that Canada says is vital and the United States wants to scrap.