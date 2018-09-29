Powerful Typhoon Trami pounds southern Japanese islands, injuring 18

A passer-by walks in heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Trami in Japan

The season's 24th typhoon forced airlines to cancel nearly 400 flights from or to Naha Airport in Okinawa prefecture, where they are scheduled to conduct a gubernatorial election on Sunday.

Airlines have already decided to cancel about 430 flights from and to airports in western and southern Japan on Sunday, broadcaster NHK reported.

About 280,000 households lost electricity in the prefectures of Okinawa and Kagoshima, according to Okinawa Electric Power and Kyushu Electric Power.

As of 7 pm (1000 GMT), the eye of the storm was about 50 kilometres north-west of Yoron Island, travelling north-east at 25 kilometres per hour (km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 162 km/h and gusts of 216 km/h, the Meteorological Agency said.

Trami is projected to hit western Japan with torrential rains and powerful winds on Sunday, agency official Yasushi Kajiwara told a news conference.

The storm could bring "record-breaking winds" to areas around the Kii peninsula and the country's eastern Pacific coast, Kajiwara added.