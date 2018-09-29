Maldives election body endorses opposition leader Solih's victory amid threats

Mohamed Solih speaks to the media at the end of the presidential election day in Male

The Election Commission Secretary General Salah Rasheed said Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party had won by a 16.8 percentage margin, with an 89.2 percent voter turnout.

Election Chief Ahmed Shareef said the commission had received 423 complaints about the election by Thursday, of which 194 were outstanding.

"The Complaints Bureau and the Commission have decided that none of the complaints filed with the commission will affect the outcome of the election," Shareef told reporters in the capital Male.

He said all five election commissioners had received threatening telephone calls after Sunday's election.

The police and military have said they will uphold the result of the election.